anime.js logo v4 Anime.js | JavaScript Animation Engine

All-in-one
animation
engine.

A fast and versatile JavaScript
library to animate the web.

npm i animejs
Sponsored by

The complete
animator's toolbox

Break free from browser limitations and animate anything on the web with a single API.

      A lightweight
      and modular API

      Keep your bundle size small by only importing the parts you need.

      Our sponsors

      Anime.js is 100% free and is only made possible with the help of our sponsors.

      Start animating

      Get started quickly with our in-depth documentation.

      animate('.square', {
  rotate: 90,
  loop: true,
  ease: 'inOutExpo',
});

      animate('.shape', {
  x: random(-100, 100),
  y: random(-100, 100),
  rotate: random(-180, 180),
  duration: random(500, 1000),
  composition: 'blend',
});

      animate('.car', {
  ...createMotionPath('.circuit'),
});

animate(createDrawable('.circuit'), {
  draw: '0 1',
});

animate('.circuit-a', {
  d: morphTo('.circuit-b'),
});

      animate(createDrawable('path'), {
  draw: ['0 0', '0 1', '1 1'],
  delay: stagger(40),
  ease: 'inOut(3)',
  autoplay: onScroll({ sync: true }),
});

      const options = {
  grid: [13, 13],
  from: 'center',
};

createTimeline()
  .add('.dot', {
    scale: stagger([1.1, .75], options),
    ease: 'inOutQuad',
  }, stagger(200, options));

      createDraggable('.circle', {
  releaseEase: createSpring({
    stiffness: 120,
    damping: 6,
  })
});

      createTimeline()
  .add('.tick', {
    y: '-=6',
    duration: 50,
  }, stagger(10))
  .add('.ticker', {
    rotate: 360,
    duration: 1920,
  }, '<');

      createScope({
  mediaQueries: {
    portrait: '(orientation: portrait)',
  }
})
.add(({ matches }) => {
  const isPortrait = matches.portrait;
  createTimeline().add('.circle', {
    y: isPortrait ? 0 : [-50, 50, -50],
    x: isPortrait ? [-50, 50, -50] : 0,
  }, stagger(100));
});

      Bundle size

      24.50 KB
      • Timer 5.60 KB
      • Animation +5.20 KB
      • Timeline +0.55 KB
      • Animatable +0.40 KB
      • Draggable +6.41 KB
      • Scroll +4.30 KB
      • Scope +0.22 KB
      • Stagger +0.48 KB
      • SVG 0.35 KB
      • Spring 0.52 KB
      • WAAPI 3.50 KB

      Follow us

      Explore

      © 2025 Julian Garnier